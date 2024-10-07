Price hike of essentials: Task force formed to monitor market

The government today formed a special task force at the district level to oversee the market situation and supply chains of daily essentials.

The Ministry of Commerce took the decision today.

The ten-member task force will be headed by an additional deputy commissioner of a district as its convener. The assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will act as its member secretary.

The eight other members will include the additional superintendent of police, the district food controller, the district animal resources officer, the district fisheries officer, the agricultural marketing officer, a representative of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh, and two student representatives.

The ministry notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md Mehedi Hasan, gave the work outline for the special task force, saying it will regularly visit markets, wholesale markets, godowns, and other parts of the supply chain.

The task force will also ensure that the price difference between production, wholesale, and consumer levels remains minimal, said the notification.

Yesterday (Monday) Asif Mahmud, youth and sports adviser, on his verified Facebook page said the interim government was set to form a task force to monitor the market to reign in the soaring prices of daily essentials.

"Even after making many products duty-free, there was no impact on the market due to the misdoings of syndicates. The process of forming a task force to monitor the market is underway," he wrote.

The decision came as the prices of daily essentials including rice, eggs, broiler chicken, soybean oil, palm oil, sugar and vegetables have increased significantly.