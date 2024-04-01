TCB to sell Indian onions at Tk 40/kg from tomorrow

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling Indian onions at Tk 40 per kilogramme (kg) in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram cities from tomorrow.

Consumers, including those with TCB-issued cards, will be able to buy two kilogrammes at a time, the state-run agency said in a press release today.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu will inaugurate the programme in the capital's Karwan Bazar at 10:00am.

Currently, local and imported onions are selling anywhere from Tk 45 to Tk 70 per kg in Dhaka's retail markets, according to the TCB.

The government came up with the move to ensure stability in the supply chain and keep prices of the essential food item under control.

On top of that, the government is in the process of importing 50,000 tonnes of onion from India, some 1,650 tonnes of which is due to have arrived by train yesterday.