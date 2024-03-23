Sustainable business-friendly environment a must now: FBCCI

FBCCI sits with different trade bodies to prepare budget proposals

Bangladesh should strengthen its business-friendly environment now to fight challenges originated from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East crisis and the nation's upcoming economic graduation, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said today.

"We have already got a number recommendations from different chambers and associations, which will be reviewed to incorporate in the next budget proposal," said the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

He spoke while addressing a discussion on the preparation of recommendations for the upcoming national budget, at the FBCCI office in Dhaka today.

Bangladesh has built a strong base, but it is still facing global economic challenges like other countries in the world, he said.

The apex trade body held the meeting with different chambers and associations to prepare recommendations on import duty, income tax and other taxes.

Alam said they will recommend a cut in production and transport costs to increase competitiveness in the global market, steps to ensure protection of investment, increase efficiency of ports and remove obstacles to confirm transparency in tax collection.

Opinions and recommendations of businessmen will be reflected in the budget proposal, said Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of FBCCI.

Mohammad Ali, former first vice president of FBCCI, and Md Monir Hossain, vice president, attended the event along with directors and heads of different chambers and associations.