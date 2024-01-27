UAE identifying investment potential in Bangladesh: Dubai Chamber CEO

FBCCI president meets his counterpart in Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Dubai

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has formed a team to identify the investment potential in Bangladesh, expressing United Arab Emirates' interest in hiring skilled manpower from the south Asian country, said Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of Dubai Chamber.

He made the comment during a meeting with Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), held in Dubai recently, Dubai Chamber said in a press release.

Highlighting the longstanding friendly bilateral relations, Alam said the UAE is one of the genuine friends of Bangladesh.

The UAE has always stood by Bangladesh as one of the economic development partners, FBCCI said in a statement.

"Hundreds of thousands of our remittance warrior brothers and sisters are working tirelessly to strengthen the country's economy by sending remittances from the UAE," the FBCCI president said.

He reassured the UAE businessmen of FBCCI's commitment to providing full support for investments and skilled manpower collaborations.

Alam emphasised the numerous measures taken by the Bangladesh government to attract foreign investments, showcasing the potential sectors available for UAE businessmen.

The establishment of 100 special economic zones and the completion of major infrastructure projects like the Matarbari deepsea port, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Karnaphuli Tunnel, Padma Bridge and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant showcase the commitment of the government to ensure a safe and smooth business environment in Bangladesh, he said.

To encourage UAE businessmen to explore investment opportunities, Alam highlighted the success stories of countries like Japan, India, and Korea, who have already invested at economic processing zones in Bangladesh.

He specifically drew attention to the vast investment potential of the Chattogram, Payra and Matarbari deepsea ports.

Meanwhile, the president of Dubai Chamber called upon Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in Dubai.