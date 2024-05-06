Business
Star Business Report
Mon May 6, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 06:02 PM

Business

Stock's turnover crosses Tk 1,000 crore after three months

It hit Tk 1,095 crore, up by 34% from the previous day
Star Business Report
Mon May 6, 2024 05:45 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 06:02 PM
Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange
The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed the Tk 1,000 crore-mark today after around three months as investors continued their buying spree.

Today, the turnover hit Tk 1,095 crore, up by 34 percent from the previous day.

The turnover touched Tk 1,074.7 crore for the last time on February 15.

Among the sectors, pharmaceuticals dominated the turnover chart covering 20.68 percent of the total market turnover.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, extended the winning streak for the fifth consecutive day as it increased 34.95 points, or 0.61 percent, to close the day at 5,727.02.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, rose 10.52 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,261.50.

Similarly, the DS30, which comprises a group of 30 best blue-chip stocks, surged 13.36 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,046.81.

Of the stocks that changed hands at the DSE, 252 went up, 86 declined and 58 did not see any price oscillation.

In its daily market update, UCB Stock Brokerage said non-bank financial institutions, services and real estate and textile sectors closed on positive note while food and allied, life insurance and bank sectors closed in negative territory.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)
