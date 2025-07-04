Stocks rise for second session

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed higher yesterday, extending their gains for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 28.73 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 4,894.06.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index declined slightly by 0.03 percent to 1,065.39, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 1.01 percent to 1,836.11.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 506.18 crore, up from Tk 479.52 crore in the previous session.

A total of 159,410 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions amounting to Tk 16.78 crore across 33 scrips. Market breadth was mixed, with 154 issues advancing, 181 declining, and 62 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category shares, 93 advanced, 103 declined, and 21 remained unchanged. In the B category, 32 scrips gained and 39 declined, while the N category had no trading activity.

Performance across other segments was mixed. In mutual funds, 22 issues advanced and 5 declined. In corporate bonds, two issues declined.

Government securities saw one issue decline.

Rupali Bank posted the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Islamic Finance & Investment was the worst performer, shedding 9 percent.