Stocks rise a massive 2.94%

The market gained for the second day straight

The stock market gained for the second consecutive day when the DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 147.51 points, or 2.94 percent from the previous day to close at 5,164 today.

Investors continued their buying spree on select shares amid price fluctuations when the DSES, an index comprised of Shariah-based companies, also grew by 22.55 points, or 2.02 percent, to 1,136.

Meanwhile, the DS30 index for the blue-chip firms edged up by 57.58 points, or 3.10 percent, to 1,915.

The shares of the companies like BAT Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, National Bank Limited, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Square Pharmaceuticals, Grameenphone, City Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank, Olympic Industries and Renata showcased a sublime performance.

Of the companies, BAT Bangladesh is solely liable for a 14.64-point rise of the DSE.

BRAC Bank, National Bank and LafargeHolcim Bangladesh chalked out a combined rise of over 18.08 points.

However, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Midland Bank, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Pragati Life Insurance, Daffodil Computers Limited, Alltex Industries Limited and ADN Telecom suffered losses. Islami Bank lost the highest 4.27 points.

Out of the 397 scrips, 373 saw a price hike, 15 snapped lower and the remaining 9 did not see any price movement.

The day's turnover increased by 49.84 percent to Tk 519 crore compared to the previous day's trading session.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 19.15 percent of the total.