Stocks return from losses in nervous trade

Stocks gained marginally in early trade today, returning from losses it suffered a day earlier.

The bourses resumed trading on Wednesday after a three-day pause due to internet blackouts, a curfew and risks of violence.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, added 18.51 points or 0.33 percent to 5,369 in the first hour of trading.

Turnover, a major indicator of liquidity flow into the market, stood at Tk 182.9 crore as of midday.

In the first hour of trading, 194 stocks advanced, 132 lost and 54 remained unchanged.