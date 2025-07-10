Stocks rally for sixth day

The DSEX rose 18.25 points to 5,053.72 as of 11:42 am

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, extending their gains for the sixth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 18.25 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,053.72 as of 11:42 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.23 percent to 1,096.66 , while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.37 percent to 1,901.26.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 293.17 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 177 advanced, 139 declined, and 74 remained unchanged.

Rahim Textile Mills posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while Midland Bank posted the biggest loss, dropping 5 percent.