Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:53 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:54 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Stocks rally for sixth day

Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:53 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:54 AM
The DSEX rose 18.25 points to 5,053.72 as of 11:42 am
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:53 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 11:54 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange gained in early trading today, extending their gains for the sixth consecutive day.

The DSEX, the premier bourse, rose 18.25 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,053.72 as of 11:42 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index was up 0.23 percent to 1,096.66 , while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, gained 0.37 percent to 1,901.26.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 293.17 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 177 advanced, 139 declined, and 74 remained unchanged.

Rahim Textile Mills posted the highest gain, rising 9 percent, while  Midland Bank posted the biggest loss, dropping 5 percent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নগদ, মোবাইল আর্থিক সেবা, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|বাণিজ্য

নগদের জন্য নতুন বিনিয়োগকারী খুঁজবে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

আহসান এইচ মনসুর বলেন, ‘একটি বড় টেলিকম প্রতিষ্ঠান নগদের দায়িত্ব নিতে পারে। কারণ তাদের প্রয়োজনীয় প্রযুক্তিগত জ্ঞান আছে। একটি বড় আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানও এটি নিতে পারে।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

শুল্ক নিয়ে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে বিস্তৃত আলোচনা হয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং

১ ঘণ্টা আগে