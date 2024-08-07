Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:16 PM

Business

Stocks jump for second consecutive day

The DSEX surged 1.2% until 11.50am
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:12 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:16 PM
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Bangladesh's stock market index continued to jump for the second consecutive day today since the fall of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet from the government.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged 65 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,491 until 11.50 am.

The DS30, the blue-chip index, increased 33 points, or 1.72 percent, to 1,968.

The DSES, the shariah-based companies' index, advanced 11 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,188.

Turnover stood at Tk 334 crore. Among the traded issues, 156 rose, 211 declined and 24 remained the same.

Despite the decline of the majority stocks, the indices rose depending on the rise of blue-chip and large capital-based companies.

The trend was similar at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). The Caspi, the broad index of the port city bourse, rose 231 points, or 1.50 percent, to 15,624.

