Stocks fall for sixth day

Indices of the Bangladesh stock market extended their losing streak for a sixth consecutive day yesterday as investors traded cautiously ahead of corporate earnings disclosures, which influence investor decisions.

Investors were optimistic about the return of good governance in the market as the interim government has implemented a raft of measures to reform the financial sector, especially the capital market.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined by 49.77 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 5,629.54.

Similarly, the DSES index representing Shariah-compliant firms shed 6.27 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,215.10, while the DS30 index for blue-chip companies dropped 7.67 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,092.52.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed a downward trend, with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), edging down by 172.99 points, or 1.06 percent, to settle at 16,064.68.

The day's turnover, a key indicator of market activity which measures the total value of shares traded on the DSE, decreased by 8.46 percent to Tk 621 crore compared to the previous trading session.

The banking sector, which dominated the turnover chart, accounted for 17.87 percent of the day's total market turnover.

Block trades, large-volume securities transactions negotiated and executed privately, contributed 4.2 percent of the day's overall market turnover.

Linde Bangladesh Limited was the most traded share, with a turnover of Tk 32.3 crore.

Yesterday, all large-cap sectors posted negative performance, with the banking sector experiencing the highest loss of 1.65 percent, according to the daily market update by BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage.

Large-cap stocks are those of companies with large market capitalisation, calculated based on the total value of their outstanding shares.

The engineering sector saw a loss of 1.30 percent, followed by food & allied and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) with 0.92 percent and 0.73 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, telecommunications lost 0.53 percent, fuel & power 0.45 percent and pharmaceuticals 0.22 percent.

Shares of companies such as Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals, Heidelberg Cements, Premier Bank, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, Premier Cement, Best Holdings, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Orion Infusion and Olympic Industries drew investors the most, according to LankaBangla Financial Portal.

However, none of these companies achieved a double-digit growth in share prices. Beacon Pharmaceuticals recorded the highest 7.21 percent gain.

The shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, United Commercial Bank, National Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Bata Bangladesh, Renata, Linde Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, Confidence Cement and City Bank showcased a lacklustre performance.