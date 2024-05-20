Stocks fall for sixth consecutive day

Large-cap shares continue to see price erosions

Shares at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell for the sixth straight day today thanks mainly to the price erosion of selective large-cap scrips.

Of the large-cap stocks, BRAC Bank, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Walton, Robi Axiata and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh saw price cuts.

Today's market opened under the weight of the previous day's massive fall and finally finished the day with a moderate slump.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, plunged 37.63 points, or 0.69 percent, to settle the day at 5,393.65, the lowest in more than three years.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that comprised shariah-based companies, edged down 10.88 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,180.76.

The DS30, the index which represents the best blue-chip stocks, slipped 9.56 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,938.88.

However, daily market turnover, which indicates the amount of trading activity of the DSE, stood at Tk 56.12 crore, an increase of 37.15 percent from the previous day.

Among the sectors, the pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart covering 25.36 percent of the day's total turnover.

Out of the 389 issues that were traded, 278 saw price falls, 81 managed to end higher while 30 remained unchanged.