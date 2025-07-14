Stocks fall for second day 

The DSEX lost 4.6 points before closing the day at 5,061.83

The Dhaka Stock Exchange closed slightly lower today, extending its losing run for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the bourse, went down by 4.6 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 5,061.83.

However, the Shariah-compliant DSES edged up 0.08 percent to 1,104.01.

On the other hand, the DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, was almost unchanged, declining 0.44 percent to close at 1,900.02.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, dropped to Tk 564.37 crore, down from Tk 665.99 crore the previous session.

A total of 188,894 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 15.83 crore across 27 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture with 156 stocks advancing, 163 declining, and 76 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 108 gained and 80 lost.

The B-category saw 25 stocks rise and 46 fall, while there was no trading in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 23 issues advanced and one declined.

Corporate bonds saw one issue advance, while the government bond market experienced no trading activity.

Among individual performers, Rahim Textile Mills topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while Jute Spinners was the worst performer, dropping 4 percent.