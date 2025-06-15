Business
Stocks decline in first session after 10-day Eid holiday  

The DSEX dropped 3.66 points to 4,705.43 as of 11:18 am
Sun Jun 15, 2025 11:26 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 11:27 AM

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined in the morning trade today, as DSE opened following the Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, dropped 3.66 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,705.43 as of 11:18 am.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index lost 0.46 percent to 1,024.15, while the DS30, which represents blue-chip stocks, rose 0.08 percent to 1,763.93.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, stood at Tk 91.45 crore during the session.

Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 212 declined, and 79 remained unchanged.

Asiatic Laboratories posted the highest gain, rising 10 percent, while MBL 1st Mutual Fund posted the biggest loss, dropping 6 percent.

