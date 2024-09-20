Stocks close in the black

The stock market in Bangladesh closed in the black with the major index crossing the 5,700-point mark yesterday as investors cautiously traded lucrative shares of blue-chip and large-cap sectors amidst price fluctuations.

A blue chip is a nationally or internationally recognised, well-established, and financially sound company that's publicly traded.

Large-cap shares refer to those of companies which account for large amounts in market capitalisation, which the total value of their outstanding shares.

A section of investors remains optimistic about the return of good governance as the interim government is implementing reforms to bring long-term stability and growth to the capital market.

Meanwhile, another section is holding off on significant investments until corporate earnings disclosures are released, which will provide clarity on the financial strength of listed companies.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 41.14 points, or 0.72 percent, from that on the previous day to close at 5,735, marking a rise for a second consecutive day.

Likewise, the DSES index for the Shariah-based companies grew 12.13 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,257.

Meanwhile, the DS30 index that represents the blue-chip firms went up by 29.46 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,106.

At Chittagong Stock Exchange, the CASPI, the key index of the port city bourse, edged up by 74.83 points, or 0.46 percent, to settle at 16,191.

At the DSE, prices of 150 stocks rose, 182 declined and 56 did not see any price swings.

The day's turnover, which indicates the total value of shares traded, stood at Tk 594.7 crore, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to that on the previous day.

Among the individual stocks, Grameenphone was the most traded share, with a turnover of Tk 31.5 crore.

The leading mobile operating company showcased a gain of 4.54 percent, followed by Sonali Aansh Industries which logged a 2.65 percent gain.

Of companies that suffered losses, Orion Infusion lost 7.69 percent and Linde Bangladesh 0.33 percent.

Block trades, which are large-volume securities transactions negotiated and executed privately, made up 8.3 percent of the day's total market turnover.

Most sectors with significant amounts in market capitalisation registered positive results, with the telecommunication sector booking the largest gain of 4.66 percent.

Food and allied logged a gain of 1.74 percent, followed by engineering (1.14 percent), banking (0.76 percent), pharmaceuticals (0.39 percent) and fuel and power 0.31 percent.

However, only non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) suffered a loss of 0.69 percent.

Shares of companies like Grameenphone, Islami Bank Bangladesh, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Renata, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Robi Axiata, Square Pharmaceuticals, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, BRAC Bank and Bangladesh Submarines Cables drew a lot of investors, according to LankaBangla Financial Portal.

But none showcased a double-digit growth in share prices.

The GP, the leading mobile operating company, recorded a rise of 9.22 percent, the highest gain among the financially sound companies.

However, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Orion Infusion, Kohinoor Chemicals, BBS Cables, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Trust Bank, Saif Powertec, IFIC Bank, Best Holdings and Confidence Cement suffered losses.