Stocks break losing streak with early gains

Star Business Report  
Tue Oct 29, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:03 PM

Stocks rallied in early trading today, gaining 1.07 percent to break the recent losing streak. 

The DSEX, the premier bourse of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 52.87 points to reach 4,951.40 as of 11 am.  

As of 12 pm, turnover hit Tk 138.34 crore, with 286 stocks advancing, 61 declining, and 39 remaining unchanged. 

Leading the charge was Matin Spinning Mills, soaring 19.90 percent to Tk 47 in the first hour. 

Other top gainers with double-digit increases included BDCOM Online, Hwa Well Textiles, and ACI Ltd. 

The recovery comes after stocks plummeted to a four-year low yesterday, just a day after the stock market regulator formed an inquiry committee to investigate the reasons behind the market's sharp decline.

