StanChart, Channel i honour 11 agriculture heroes at 9th Agrow Award

Md Abdur Rahman, minister for fisheries and livestock, poses for photographs with award winners at the 9th Aglow Award jointly organised by Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Channel I at InterContinental Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Channel i jointly awarded 11 individuals and institutions at the 9th Agrow Award for their contributions towards achieving climate adaptation goals, building sustainable networks, supplementing value chains, research initiatives, and driving tangible change across homesteads and commercial agricultural operations.

Md Abdur Rahman, minister for fisheries and livestock, attended the ceremony as chief guest and handed out crests and prize money to winners at the InterContinental Dhaka on Friday, according to a press release.

Although the organisers were supposed to confer awards in 12 categories, they did not get qualified nominees in one category.

Md Abul Kalam Azad was awarded "Farmer of The Year (male)", while Tania Parvin won in the female category.

Sanwar Hossain got the "Heroes for Change" award while Md Siddik Hosen and Sabitri Biswas were awarded the "Most Resilient Farmer of the Year" award in the male and female category respectively.

Besides, Mrinmoy Guha Neogi won the "Climate Adaptation Solution of the Year", Shahanuare Shaid Shahin of Daily Kaler Kantho bagged the "Best Journalist" prize, and Mohammad Al-Mamun was chosen as "Jury Special".

MA Sattar Mandal, professor emeritus of the Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), won the lifetime achievement award.

PRAN Dairy bagged the award for the "Best Agricultural Exporter" while iFarmer was awarded as the "Best Agricultural Organisation in Support and Execution".

The most Agrow Award honorees bring the total number of recipients to 77.

At the event, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "This year's Agrow Award winners do exactly what is needed to meet the need of the hour -- their efforts reflect resilience and the urgency in use of technology and innovation."

Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel i, said: "Agriculture and farmers are playing an important role in the progress of Bangladesh. From agricultural production to agricultural trade, a light of immense potential is constantly spreading. We want to spread that light throughout the country."

Shykh Seraj, director and head of news at Channel i, said: "Those who received the Agrow Award have made a great contribution in their respective fields. Channel i is delighted to honour these dedicated people in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bangladesh."