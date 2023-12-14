Business
Star Business Report
Thu Dec 14, 2023 02:49 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 02:53 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Southeast Bank to raise Tk 500 crore thru bonds

Tk 450 crore will be mobilised under private placement, Tk 50 crore through public offer
Star Business Report
Thu Dec 14, 2023 02:49 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 02:53 PM
Southeast Bank to raise Tk 500 crore thru bonds

Southeast Bank PLC is going to raise Tk 500 crore by issuing bonds to strengthen its core capital base.

Of the sum, Tk 450 crore will be mobilised under private placement and the rest Tk 50 crore through public offer, said the private commercial lender in a notification on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today. Per unit cost will be Tk 5,000.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It said the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has accorded its approval for raising the additional Tier-I regulatory capital through the issuance of an unsecured, contingent-convertible perpetual bond named Southeast Bank 1st Perpetual Bond.

Tier-1 capital refers to the core capital held in a bank's reserves and is used to fund business activities for clients. It includes common stock as well as disclosed reserves.

Along with Tier-2 capital, the size of a bank's Tier-1 capital reserves is used as a measure of the institution's financial strength.

Related topic:
Southeast Bank PLC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

সুনামগঞ্জ: আওয়ামী লীগ মনোনীতদের সামনে ‘দলীয় স্বতন্ত্র’ চ্যালেঞ্জ

এসব প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে কেউ দলীয় বিভক্তি নিয়ে উৎকন্ঠিত, কেউ আশা করছেন শেষ মুহূর্তে হয়তো পাল্টে যেতে পারে দলীয় অবস্থান।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশের বাইরের কোনো চাপ নেই, নিজেদের চাপে আছি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification