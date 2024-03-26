Some Teletalk customers to get access to Banglalink network from today

Some customers of Teletalk will be able to use Banglalink's network from today as part of a 'pre-commercial launch' of national roaming services, bringing relief to subscribers of the state-run operator whose network is hamstrung by weak power backup.

This comes after the successful trial of national roaming services by Teletalk and Banglalink.

However, this pre-commercial launch will only be offered to select Teletalk customers, who can avail roaming service from Banglalink's network. Banglalink's customers will not get access to use Teletalk's network during this period.

Interconnection costs and network-related expenses will be covered by respective operators.

After the successful trial of national roaming services by Teletalk and Banglalink, both operators are finalising commercial agreements for a nationwide commercial launch, according to Banglalink officials.

The commercial launch of the national roaming service with agreed-upon terms will take a few months, according to sources.

During the pre-commercial launch, Banglalink will not generate revenue from designated Teletalk subscribers that use its network.

Teletalk will provide the subscriber list for national roaming services, with select subscribers getting access to voice, SMS, and internet services.

Teletalk customers will be charged by Teletalk as per their charging mechanism and they will be able to use roaming services as long as they have available balance on their account.

Erik Aas, Banglalink's CEO, earlier said Banglalink was proud to partner with Teletalk in pioneering the initiative to share telecommunication infrastructure.

"This initiative, a first of its kind in Bangladesh, reflects our commitment to the realisation of the government's vision for a Smart Bangladesh."

"When launched commercially, this will offer customers of both operators a seamless, high-quality network experience nationwide. The successful implementation of this field trial will not only enhance our services but also pave the way for future cross-industry partnerships and opportunities."

There are 5,661 base transceiver stations that facilitate access to Teletalk's network. However, of the 3,856 towers run on batteries supplied by Teletalk, 21.52 percent cannot provide more than one minute of backup.

This means customers who are under the coverage of these 830 towers cannot access the network if there is a power outage.

Similarly, about 40 percent of Teletalk's towers can no longer provide network access if electricity outages persist for more than an hour.

Recently, Banglalink doubled its network coverage, increasing its total number of towers to over 16,000.

Meanwhile, Robi Axiata has already received approval from the BTRC to run a trial for the roaming service.

An official of Robi said they had already completed preparations for the trial and were awaiting Teletalk's response before starting the trial.