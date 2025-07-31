Singer begins first export from BSEZ

The first shipment was sent to Beko’s washing machine factory in Romania’s Ulmi

Singer Bangladesh has initiated its first export from the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) at Araihazar in Narayanganj, with a shipment of wire harness components bound for Beko's washing machine factory in Ulmi, Romania.

This marks the first export operation from the Bangladesh–Japan government-to-government (G2G) economic zone.

The wire harnesses, used in home appliances, are produced at Singer's new manufacturing plant within the zone.

A ceremony was held today to celebrate the launch of the export at the economic zone.

The plant, built to international production standards, started operations eight months after its foundation stone was laid.

Excluding the harness project, the company has invested $78 million in the facility, which currently manufactures refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, and washing machines.

MHM Fairoz, managing director and chief executive officer of Singer Bangladesh, said the company is working to integrate Bangladesh into the global home appliance supply chain and expand its export footprint.

"We are focused on export diversification, sustainable operations, and contributing to industrial output," he said at the event.

Present at the launch were Saleh Ahmed, executive member (investment promotion) of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), and Mustafizur Rahman, joint secretary of the commerce ministry.

Singer's export is a step forward in expanding Bangladesh's product range for overseas markets, said Ahmed.

"This shipment reflects growing investor confidence and the readiness of our zones to support export-oriented industries," he said.

Singer's factory is constructed under the LEED Gold Standard and is expected to employ around 1,000 workers by 2026.

The company plans to export products to Romania, Turkey, Slovakia, Poland, and Italy, supplying 14 of Beko's production facilities across Europe.