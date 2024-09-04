SIBL's former chairman Belal, managing director Zafar sued for attack on an employee 

Belal Ahmed, the former chairman of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL), and Zafar Alam, managing director, have been sued for allegedly attacking a bank employee.

Fahima Akter Majumder, the wife of the victim Masud Mia, filed the case yesterday at Motijheel Police Station, accusing the two officials of assaulting her husband at his office in Motijheel on August 8.

Besides Belal, who is also the son-in-law of S Alam, and Zafar, 18 other officials—both named and anonymous—from Patia, Chattogram, and associated with the private Shariah-based bank, have also been implicated in the case.

According to the case statement, Masud Mia was attacked by a group of individuals, armed with local weapons, including several officials allegedly appointed by S Alam Group.

The attackers gathered in front of the bank on August 8, staging a demonstration three days after the fall of the Awami League regime.

The demonstration and subsequent attack were reportedly carried out under the directives of Belal Ahmed and Zafar Alam.

Masud Mia, who sustained critical injuries in the attack, is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Dhaka, the statement added.

Bangladesh Bank dissolved SIBL's board on August 25, which was reportedly under the control of the Chattogram-based S Alam Group, and appointed a new chairman and four directors to form a fresh board.

S Alam Group allegedly took control of the bank in 2017 by holding the then board of directors at gunpoint.

Since then, the group, along with its associates and with alleged support from the Awami League government, has reportedly embezzled thousands of crores from the bank's stakeholders and laundered the money abroad.