SIBL MD, 2 DMDs resign 

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director Zafar Alam and Deputy Managing Directors Habibur Rahman and Khorshed Alam have resigned today following the central bank's board reformation of the bank.

Zafar Alam confirmed the resignations to The Daily Star. "I resigned today and sent the letter to the new board of directors."

The three top officials are assumed to be loyal to Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam.

Zafar Alam's three-year tenure was supposed to end in December this year.

The Bangladesh Bank reconstituted the board of Social Islami Bank, freeing it from the control of the S Alam Group after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Zafar Alam and the bank's former chairman Belal Ahmed, son-in-law of Saiful Alam, for an alleged attack on an employee of the bank on August 8.

The case was filed with Motijheel Police Station on Tuesday.