Shop owners on high alert for looting, vandalism

They are counting huge losses as many stores and shopping malls are closed across the country

Shopping malls in the capital stayed closed apprehending looting yesterday, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister. The photo was taken near Noor Hossain Square in Gulistan. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Fearing looting and vandalism amidst the political crisis that culminated in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation following 15 years at the helm of an iron-fisted regime, many shops and malls in the country were closed yesterday, causing huge losses for businesses.

Businessmen said many establishments and shops were looted, attacked and vandalised across different parts of the country, including the capital of Dhaka, for the past two days due to a complete collapse of law and order.

Consequently, businesspeople did not open their shops while malls remained closed. Many traders were also seen standing in front of their shops ready to protect their goods.

Soumik Das, chief executive officer of Rang Bangladesh, said all 20 of their outlets across the country were closed yesterday due to the unsafe atmosphere.

"I have seen various news reports of people's business places being looted. In this situation it is not possible to open our outlet," he said.

The glass storefront of their outlet in Netrokona was broken, he said, adding that if the situation improves, the outlet would be opened on Wednesday.

Even if the shop is reopened, buyers will not be seen anytime soon, Das lamented.

After groups of miscreants realised that the country's law and order system had collapsed in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the Awami League-led government, they started looting and causing mayhem on a massive scale.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday urged all members of the force to patiently perform their duties.

"I am requesting all members of the police to perform their duties with patience and strong morale while maintaining their security," he said in a video message sent by Police Headquarters.

Clashes between protestors, Awami League (AL) men and law enforcement agents on Monday left at least 66 people dead and over a thousand wounded in the capital while at least 76 people were killed and around 500 others injured outside the capital city.

Angry mobs also attacked AL leaders as well as their properties, homes and offices soon after the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and escape from the country spread.

AM Salimullah, sales manager of Kay Kraft, a retailer of fashion wear, accessories, home textiles, handicrafts and handloom-based products, said 14 of their 16 outlets were closed yesterday.

They only opened outlets at Jamuna Future Park and Police Plaza Shopping Mall in Dhaka, he said.

Meanwhile, most roadside shops alongside shopping complexes in Dinajpur and Rangpur have remained shut since Monday, according to the traders.

During a visit to different places in Dinajpur on Tuesday, including Gulsan Market, Begum Plaza and Maldhapatti as well as malls and showrooms of different brands, our correspondent found all of them closed.

Reza Humayun Kabir Chowdhury Shamim, president of the Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said shops remained closed in Dinajpur due to fear of looting, adding that most traders were guarding their shops.

Most businesses in Sylhet also remained closed yesterday for similar reasons.

Abdur Rahman Ripon, joint secretary of the Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity's Sylhet unit, said: "Many businesses, including a megamall, were looted during the chaos on Monday. Most businessmen are in fear.

"We encouraged business owners to reopen businesses. Together, we will work to protect each other."

Malls and shops in Narayanganj were also closed. They are thinking of opening the market from Wednesday.

Atiqul Islam, owner of Samir Fashion at the Riverview Complex in the Tanbazar area, said: "Some traders went to the market in the morning. They wanted to open their shops, but the market committee decided not to reopen yesterday considering the overall situation."

Visiting five shopping malls in Narsingdi sadar upazila, it was found that all of them were closed.

However, some businessmen were sitting in front of the mall and providing security.

Mahim Islam Sajib, owner of Sajib Brothers at Narsingdi Index Plaza, said AL leaders had been in charge of the market management committee for a long time.

But now, miscreants can attack their business places as they don't have any backing, not even from law enforcement.

"The law enforcement agencies, including the police, are in no position to help us. So, shops are closed," he said.

He said it is not possible to resume business if security is not strengthened.

Kongkon Karmaker from Dinajpur, Dwoha Chowdhury from Sylhet, Saurav Hossain Siam from Narayanganj and Jahidul Islam from Narsingdi contributed to this report.