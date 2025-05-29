Business
Star Business Report
Thu May 29, 2025 05:05 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 05:13 PM

Shahjalal Islami Bank to issue Tk 600 crore bond

The seven-year instrument will be issued through private placement
Photo: Shahjalal Islami Bank

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC will issue a Tk 600 crore bond to strengthen its capital.

The lender's board approved the decision at a meeting on May 28, according to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website today.

The "SJIBPLC 4th Mudaraba Subordinated Bond," a seven-year instrument, will be issued through private placement, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of all necessary formalities.

Shahjalal Islami Bank reported a significant drop in profit in 2024 due to higher provisions against classified investments and other exposures.

The bank posted a profit of Tk 169.17 crore in 2024, down 52 percent year-on-year. 

As of April 30, 2025, sponsor-directors held 45.30 percent shares of the bank, institutions 19.18 percent, foreign investors 0.05 percent and the public 35.47 percent.

