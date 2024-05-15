Business
Semiconductor makers have potential to earn $10 billion by 2041: Palak

Bangladesh's semiconductor manufacturers have the potential to earn $10 billion by 2041, State Minister for Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

The use of microchip, nano chip and manufacturing of semiconductors are growing by the day, he said.

A semiconductor policy should be developed for the faster development of this sector, Palak said.

He also urged for an industry-academia collaboration to create high-skilled and technologically-advanced workforce especially compatible for this sector as the demand for semiconductor is very high at home and abroad.

The state minister spoke at a seminar titled "Unleashing the potential of semiconductor industry in Bangladesh" organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), at its office in Dhaka.

DCCI President Ashraf Ahmed also spoke at the event.

