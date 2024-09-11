Sayed Ali appointed as e-CAB administrator 

The government has appointed Md Sayed Ali, deputy secretary of the central digital cell under the Ministry of Commerce, as the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) administrator.

The appointment was announced today, as the entire e-CAB executive board stepped down followed by the 5 August Awami League regime change.

The administrator's mandate includes overseeing the transition and organising fair elections within 120 days, according to a commerce ministry notification.

Through the polls, the association's responsibilities will be handed over to the new committee.

On August 13, Shomi Kaiser, former president of e-CAB, resigned following the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

Subsequently, the entire e-CAB executive board stepped down, leaving the organisation without a governing body and prompting the government to appoint the administrator.