Star Business Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:35 PM

Sayed Ali appointed as e-CAB administrator 

Star Business Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 05:35 PM

The government has appointed Md Sayed Ali, deputy secretary of the central digital cell under the Ministry of Commerce, as the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) administrator.

The appointment was announced today, as the entire e-CAB executive board stepped down followed by the 5 August Awami League regime change.  

The administrator's mandate includes overseeing the transition and organising fair elections within 120 days, according to a commerce ministry notification. 

Through the polls, the association's responsibilities will be handed over to the new committee. 

On August 13, Shomi Kaiser, former president of e-CAB, resigned following the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.
Subsequently, the entire e-CAB executive board stepped down, leaving the organisation without a governing body and prompting the government to appoint the administrator.

push notification