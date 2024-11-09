Satellite internet could enhance rural connectivity: Bida executive chairman 

This connectivity could help upskill young people, says Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun

Satellite internet services like Starlink could enhance community connectivity in rural areas, enabling young people to engage in freelancing, said Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

"We should consider a case study where devices like Starlink routers are deployed for community use," Harun said.

Imagine a school in Kurigram, where a Starlink router gives primary school students internet access, he added.

The Bida executive chairman made the comments today at a seminar titled "Reforms for ICT industry growth," organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its office in the capital.

This connectivity could help upskill young people, potentially leading them into freelancing, Harun said.

Harun, who has recently met with Starlink representatives, said Starlink has been trying to enter Bangladesh for the last two years, but policies have prevented them.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has recently drafted guidelines for satellite internet service operators, allowing wholly foreign-owned companies to obtain licences for operations in Bangladesh.

The guidelines, titled "Regulatory and Licensing Guidelines for Non-Geostationary Orbit Satellite Services Operators in Bangladesh," could open the door for Starlink and similar companies.