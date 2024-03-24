Russia wants skilled manpower from Bangladesh

The Putin administration will take 60 workers initially and more in phases

Russia has expressed its interest to hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh for the country's shipbuilding industry, said Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment.

The state minister shared the information in a press briefing after a meeting with a delegation of Livadia Shipyard of Russia at the expatriates' welfare ministry in Dhaka today.

Choudhury said Russia is also keen to take skilled manpower for the country's agriculture sector.

"Initially, the country (Russia) wants to take 60 workers. Then, they will take more workers in phases. The company (Livadia Shipyard) assured to take the responsibility of workers' food allowance, accommodation and language training," he said.

Through sending the manpower, the bilateral relation with Russia will be strengthened further, he said.

Md Ruhul Amin, secretary for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, and other officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.