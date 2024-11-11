Business
Reuters, Mumbai
Mon Nov 11, 2024 05:44 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 06:51 PM

Business

Rupee slips to record low

However, the Indian currency avoids sharp losses on central bank's intervention
The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low on Monday, pressured by weakness in regional currencies and sustained outflows from local equities but central bank intervention helped avoid sharp losses, traders said.

The currency ended at 84.3925, eclipsing its previous record low of 84.3875 hit last week. The currency was down 0.02 percent on the day.

Dollar demand from oil companies and foreign banks, likely on behalf of custodial clients, kept the rupee under pressure, a salesperson at a foreign bank said.

Overseas investors have pulled out a net of about $2.5 billion from Indian stocks over November so far, adding to the $11 billion of outflows in October.

Benchmark Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 closed nearly flat on the day.

Asian currencies were down between 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent while the dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 105.3, hovering close to a four-month high hit last week following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election.

The offshore Chinese yuan, a closely-watched peer of the rupee, was down 0.2 percent at 7.21. China unveiled a stimulus package on Friday which disappointed investors who had anticipated a greater fiscal push.

Analysts expect Trump's policies to put upward pressure on U.S. inflation and bond yields, while limiting the Federal Reserve's scope to ease policy.

"We see the dollar strengthening into year-end," ING Bank said in a note. The bank reckons the dollar index may consolidate in the 104.5-105.5 range before breaking higher.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums declined with the 1-year implied yield dropping to an over two-month low of 2.10 percent, pressured by strong receiving interest from foreign banks.

