Rupali Bank posts Tk 6 crore profit in Q3

Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 03:37 PM

Photo: Rupali Bank PLC

Rupali Bank PLC reported a profit of Tk 6.13 crore for the July-September quarter of its current financial year. 

The bank also made a profit of Tk  49.80 crore in the January to September period, posting a 16 percent increase year-on-year. 

As a result, consolidated diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk 0.43 for the January-September period from a restated Tk 0.37 for the same period last year, according to its unaudited financial statements. 
 
The EPS boost was driven by higher operating income, the bank said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website. 

However, Rupali's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) for January-September 2024 hit a concerning Tk 18.10 in the negative, which the bank attributed to a decrease in deposits and an increase in loans and advances.

Shares of Rupali Bank were up 0.46 percent to Tk 21.8 at the DSE as of 1:26 pm today.

Founded in 1972 through the merger of three commercial banks, Rupali Bank now operates through 586 branches across Bangladesh, serving as a prominent player in the nation's banking sector.

