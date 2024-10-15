Rules eased for export through e-commerce

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) yesterday eased the rules relating to exports through e-commerce platforms to facilitate small value exports under a business-to-consumer process.

The central bank issued a notice saying small-scale exporters can now ship products worth up to $500 per transaction through e-commerce systems without an EXP form.

Generally, exporters must submit an EXP form with export-related documents to the customs authority.

The BB said other customs related formalities, including the issuance of bills of export, must be followed in conducting export activities through designated express or courier service providers.

All expenses regarding the delivery of goods will be settled from the export proceeds, it said.

After shipment of the goods and submission of the export documents as well as the courier receipt, the bank can deposit the export proceeds, the central bank notice said.

In 2018, the Bangladesh Bank introduced the business to consumer-based export under the e-commerce system. In 2019, electronic submission of EXP form was approved in such cases.

Small-scale exporters expressed hope that the opportunity to export without declaration will play an effective role in the expansion of the country's export trade.