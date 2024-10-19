Royal Enfield set for Bangladesh launch on October 21 

Ifad Group will assemble 4 models of the bikes and estimated price will be Tk 4-5 lakh each

The Royal Enfield motorcycles are going to be launched in Bangladesh on October 21 as Ifad Group has established a production unit in Cumilla's Chauddagram to assemble the bikes locally.

Four models will be introduced: Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, and Classic and the bikers will have 12 different colour options at competitive prices with no compromise in quality, according to an insider of the company.

However, one or two models will initially offer around three to five colour choices.

Although the exact pricing was not revealed, company insiders suggest the bikes will be priced between Tk 4 and Tk 5 lakh per unit.

The 350cc Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bikes among enthusiasts.

Previously, Bangladesh had a limit on engine capacity for motorcycles, but the government relaxed this restriction in September of 2023, allowing motorbikes with engines up to 350cc on the streets.