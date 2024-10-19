Business
Star Business Report 
Sat Oct 19, 2024 03:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:37 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Royal Enfield set for Bangladesh launch on October 21 

Ifad Group will assemble 4 models of the bikes and estimated price will be Tk 4-5 lakh each
Star Business Report 
Sat Oct 19, 2024 03:11 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:37 PM
Photo: Collected

The Royal Enfield motorcycles are going to be launched in Bangladesh on October 21 as Ifad Group has established a production unit in Cumilla's Chauddagram to assemble the bikes locally.

Four models will be introduced: Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, and Classic and the bikers will have 12 different colour options at competitive prices with no compromise in quality, according to an insider of the company. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, one or two models will initially offer around three to five colour choices.

Although the exact pricing was not revealed, company insiders suggest the bikes will be priced between Tk 4 and Tk 5 lakh per unit.

The 350cc Royal Enfield is one of the most popular bikes among enthusiasts. 

Previously, Bangladesh had a limit on engine capacity for motorcycles, but the government relaxed this restriction in September of 2023, allowing motorbikes with engines up to 350cc on the streets.

Related topic:
royal enfieldRoyal Enfield BangladeshRoyal Enfield Bangladesh price
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Royal Enfield bike

Royal Enfields to hit the streets of Bangladesh from May

8m ago
Royal Enfield Bullet

What is so special about Royal Enfield bikes?

8m ago
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার কার্যালয় হবে যমুনা
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর চতুর্থ দফার সংলাপ শুরু

ড. ইউনূস প্রথমেই গণফোরামের সঙ্গে সংলাপে বসেন।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

শ্রমিক অসন্তোষে পোশাক শিল্পে ক্ষতি ৪০০ মিলিয়ন ডলার: বিজিএমইএ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে