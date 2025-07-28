Robi’s profit doubles in Apr–Jun

The telecom operator made Tk 257 crore profit in three months

Profits of Robi Axiata almost doubled, mainly due to lower sales costs, although the mobile telecom operator saw a fall in revenue in the April to June period of the current year.

The second-largest telecom company's profit soared 140 percent year-on-year to Tk 257 crore in the three months, according to its half-yearly financial reports.

At the same time, its revenue dropped around 2 percent year-on-year to about Tk 2,600 crore.

A 31 percent decline in sales and distribution costs during the period made the highest contribution to the jump in profits, the financial report showed.

Commenting on Robi's financial performance, the company's acting CEO and chief financial officer, M Riyaaz Rasheed, said, "We are highly encouraged to see Robi bouncing back to winning ways at the end of the second quarter of 2025."

In a press release, he said the significant addition of new subscribers indicates Robi's strong focus on service quality is yielding solid results.

The cost-efficiency drive continues to gain momentum with the application of new home-grown digital solutions, he said.

Robi's net foreign exchange loss was Tk 47 crore in the second quarter of 2024, while it saw foreign exchange gains of around Tk 2 crore in the second quarter of the current year.

Rasheed cautioned that the growing concentration of market power will undermine the opportunities that telecom reform is expected to unlock.

Robi's active subscriber base reached 5.74 crore following the addition of 10 lakh new subscribers in the second quarter of 2025.

The telecom operator now has 4.41 crore data subscribers, with the addition of 16 lakh new ones in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, with 17 lakh new 4G subscribers added in the same quarter, the company now has 3.85 crore 4G subscribers.

At the end of the second quarter, around 77 percent of total subscribers were data subscribers, and 67 percent were 4G subscribers—by far the highest proportion of data and 4G users in the industry, the operator claimed.