Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:43 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Robi’s profit doubles in Apr–Jun

Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:43 PM
The telecom operator made Tk 257 crore profit in three months
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:39 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 07:43 PM

Profits of Robi Axiata almost doubled, mainly due to lower sales costs, although the mobile telecom operator saw a fall in revenue in the April to June period of the current year.

The second-largest telecom company's profit soared 140 percent year-on-year to Tk 257 crore in the three months, according to its half-yearly financial reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the same time, its revenue dropped around 2 percent year-on-year to about Tk 2,600 crore.

A 31 percent decline in sales and distribution costs during the period made the highest contribution to the jump in profits, the financial report showed.

Commenting on Robi's financial performance, the company's acting CEO and chief financial officer, M Riyaaz Rasheed, said, "We are highly encouraged to see Robi bouncing back to winning ways at the end of the second quarter of 2025."

In a press release, he said the significant addition of new subscribers indicates Robi's strong focus on service quality is yielding solid results.

The cost-efficiency drive continues to gain momentum with the application of new home-grown digital solutions, he said.

Robi's net foreign exchange loss was Tk 47 crore in the second quarter of 2024, while it saw foreign exchange gains of around Tk 2 crore in the second quarter of the current year.

Rasheed cautioned that the growing concentration of market power will undermine the opportunities that telecom reform is expected to unlock.

Robi's active subscriber base reached 5.74 crore following the addition of 10 lakh new subscribers in the second quarter of 2025.

The telecom operator now has 4.41 crore data subscribers, with the addition of 16 lakh new ones in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, with 17 lakh new 4G subscribers added in the same quarter, the company now has 3.85 crore 4G subscribers.

At the end of the second quarter, around 77 percent of total subscribers were data subscribers, and 67 percent were 4G subscribers—by far the highest proportion of data and 4G users in the industry, the operator claimed.

Related topic:
Robi Axiata
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Robi sees over four times rise in profit

Robi’s Q1 profit rises 17.6% to Tk 125.5 crore

2m ago

BTRC to open fresh audits into GP, Robi

1y ago
Revenue and profit of Robi

Robi records a massive 153% jump in profit

1y ago

Robi invests $13m to open country’s first private tier-IV data centre

1y ago

Robi launches “Parbe Tumio”—celebrating resilience of the people of Bangladesh

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

‘জ্যেষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তারা যখন এমন আচরণ করেন, তখন পুরো প্রশাসনের জন্যই বিষয়টি লজ্জার হয়ে দাঁড়ায়।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলশানে চাঁদাবাজি: রিয়াদের বাসা থেকে ২ কোটি ২৫ লাখ টাকার চেক জব্দ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে