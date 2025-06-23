Robi appoints new CEO

Ziad Shatara, former chief executive officer of Banglalink, has been appointed managing director and CEO of Robi Axiata PLC, effective from September 1.

Robi's Chief Financial Officer Riyaaz Rasheed, who has been serving as acting CEO since February following the departure of Rajeev Sethi, will continue in that role until Shatara officially assumes office, the company said in a statement.

Shatara has over 30 years of experience leading telecommunications businesses in markets such as Jordan, Italy, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. He brings in-depth expertise in mobile, broadband, and fixed-line services, the statement said.

His background in information technology, customer experience, and retail operations positions him to guide Robi into its next phase of growth, it added.

Before joining Smart Axiata in Cambodia, Shatara served for seven years as the CEO of Umniah, Jordan's leading mobile network provider.

"Ziad is a visionary leader with a sharp strategic mindset, a customer-centric approach, and an outstanding record of building high-performing teams," said Thayaparan Sangarapillai, chairman of the Robi board.

"His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Robi, and we are confident that under his leadership, the company will strengthen its market position, drive innovation, and continue its trajectory of sustained growth and value creation," he added.