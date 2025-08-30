RMG risks losing orders after 2029 over rights issues, says expert

Bangladesh's readymade garment (RMG) sector risks losing orders after 2029 if garments factories dont implement HREDD and unless workers' rights are ensured, an expert warned at an event in Dhaka today.

HREDD stands for Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence.

It is a structured process that helps businesses identify, prevent, mitigate, and remediate negative impacts on human rights and the environment throughout their operations and supply chains.

Germany and other European countries have already introduced stronger legal safeguards to uphold human rights in supply chains, said Motaher Hossain, chief executive officer of TELL Consulting Limited, during his presentation.

"Therefore, the government and factory owners must be vigilant about this from now on," he added.

The Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), with support from Mondiaal FNV, organised a two-day capacity-building training at Asia Hotel & Resorts in the capital for journalists on human rights due diligence in the RMG sector.

The garment industry accounts for about 85 percent of the country's export earnings, 11.5 percent of gross domestic product, and provides jobs for over four million workers, most of whom are women.

Shahinur Rahman, external consultant at Mondiaal FNV Bangladesh, said that in the European Union and other countries, due diligence laws primarily hold brands accountable.

"However, brands often try to shift the responsibility onto local suppliers," he said.

"Workers' rights must be ensured at every stage of the supply chain, from cotton cultivation to delivering products to consumers. This includes timely payment of wages, adequate rest, a safe and healthy working environment, and maternity leave," he said.

He also said human rights due diligence can play a key role in ensuring accountability of brands and buyers to prevent violations in the supply chain.

"As part of this chain, factories must prevent activities that violate human and labour rights. This will help reduce workplace unrest and conflicts between employers and workers," he added.

BILS Advisory Council member Naimul Ahsan Jewel said the training aimed to enhance journalists' skills so they can highlight these issues more effectively, thereby contributing to improving workers' living standards.

He also stressed the need for specific laws to protect human rights in supply chains.