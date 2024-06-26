Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:38 PM

Most Viewed

Business

RMG export to EU rises by 2% in 11 months

$21.64 billion worth of apparels were shipped to the European Union in the Jul-May period this fiscal year
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:35 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:38 PM
Intra-RMG diversification: The next frontier

Garment export to the European Union (EU) rose by 2 percent year-on-year to $21.64 billion in the July-May period of the current fiscal year.

Shipments to Spain, France, Netherlands, Poland and Denmark grew by 6.23 percent, 1.02 percent, 16.27 percent, 17.28 percent and 26.96 percent respectively.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On the other hand, garment export to Germany, the largest EU market for Bangladesh, declined by 10.12 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau compiled by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association today.

Apparel export to Italy also declined by 6.1 percent in the 11 months to May this year.

Meanwhile, apparel export to the USA hit $7.46 billion in the period, posting a 3.43 percent fall.

At the same time, exports to the UK grew by 12.34 percent year-on-year to $5.15 billion and to Canada it declined by 0.31 percent to $1.3 billion.

However, garment export to non-traditional markets grew by 6.47 percent year-on-year to $8.18 billion.

Among the major non-traditional markets, shipments to Japan, Australia and South Korea posted respectively 1.83 percent, 11.76 percent and 14.34 percent growth.

But apparel export to India decreased by 23.11 percent.

Related topic:
Garment export to the EUApparel export to EURMG export to EURMG Export
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

RMG exports to US

Prices of three products from Bangladesh drop

7m ago
BGMEA wants stronger ties with US firm VF Corporation

BGMEA wants stronger ties with US firm VF Corporation

3m ago

Bangladesh well-placed to ride out recession

1y ago
RMG export to USA doubles in five years

Garment exports to US double in five years

5m ago
fuel shortage undo RMG success

Don't let fuel shortage undo RMG success

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জনগণ থেকে বিচ্ছিন্ন হলে আমি মারা যাব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

যখন সরকারে ছিলেন না, তখন এ দেশের মানুষ ও দলীয় নেতাকর্মীরাই তার পাশে ছিলেন বলেও প্রধানমন্ত্রী উল্লেখ করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আইএমএফের ঋণের পরের কিস্তি পেতে মানতে হবে নতুন ৩৩ শর্ত

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification