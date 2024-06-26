RMG export to EU rises by 2% in 11 months

$21.64 billion worth of apparels were shipped to the European Union in the Jul-May period this fiscal year

Garment export to the European Union (EU) rose by 2 percent year-on-year to $21.64 billion in the July-May period of the current fiscal year.

Shipments to Spain, France, Netherlands, Poland and Denmark grew by 6.23 percent, 1.02 percent, 16.27 percent, 17.28 percent and 26.96 percent respectively.

On the other hand, garment export to Germany, the largest EU market for Bangladesh, declined by 10.12 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau compiled by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association today.

Apparel export to Italy also declined by 6.1 percent in the 11 months to May this year.

Meanwhile, apparel export to the USA hit $7.46 billion in the period, posting a 3.43 percent fall.

At the same time, exports to the UK grew by 12.34 percent year-on-year to $5.15 billion and to Canada it declined by 0.31 percent to $1.3 billion.

However, garment export to non-traditional markets grew by 6.47 percent year-on-year to $8.18 billion.

Among the major non-traditional markets, shipments to Japan, Australia and South Korea posted respectively 1.83 percent, 11.76 percent and 14.34 percent growth.

But apparel export to India decreased by 23.11 percent.