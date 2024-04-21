Rising to resilience: Bangladesh's journey towards sustainable climate adaptation

As sea levels rise and weather patterns shift due to climate change, agriculture, water resources, and coastal communities in Bangladesh bear the brunt. Photo: UNDP Bangladesh archive

As Bangladesh proudly hosts the ninth global National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo this week, the world turns its gaze to a nation that not only faces formidable climate challenges but is also leading by example in climate adaptation.

The NAP Expo, an initiative under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), serves as a vital platform for sharing knowledge and forging partnerships in our collective journey towards environmental resilience.

The event not only underscores the urgency of climate adaptation, but also highlights the collaborative spirit required to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Hosting this event is not just a matter of pride for Bangladesh; it is a vibrant testament to the country's commitment to protecting and strengthening its communities against climate adversities.

WHY ADAPTATION IS AT THE HEART OF DEVELOPMENT

As the 39th country to submit its NAP, Bangladesh is not only responding to the immediate threats posed by climate change, but also proactively planning for a sustainable future.

This plan, submitted just before the pivotal CoP-28 event, represents a strategic effort led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its global NAP support program, as well as the Economic Relations Division (ERD), among other partners.

It integrates national development goals with the global climate agenda.

In Bangladesh, adapting to climate change is not merely a strategy; it is a necessity for the country's sustainable development. As sea levels rise and weather patterns shift due to climate change, agriculture, water resources, and coastal communities in Bangladesh bear the brunt.

The NAP is designed to protect these vulnerable sectors and communities, ensuring that development gains are resilient and sustainable. This includes scaling up home-grown adaptation models that have been jointly and successfully tested by the government, UNDP and other partners across Bangladesh.

Crafted through collaboration between domestic and international experts, this policy embodies a comprehensive approach. Extensive consultations were conducted with stakeholders spanning vulnerable communities, sector ministries, academia, and more.

Importantly, synergies with national priorities like the Delta Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, and Agenda 2030 were established, ensuring alignment and maximizing impact.

IMPLEMENTING THE VISION

The vision of Bangladesh's NAP 2023-50 is to "build a climate-resilient nation through effective adaptation strategies to foster a robust society and ecosystems and stimulate sustainable economic growth."

With the NAP now officially adopted, Bangladesh is transitioning its focus toward effective implementation. Institutional leadership and strategic planning are therefore fundamental in this phase.

The government of Bangladesh is committed to securing the necessary resources, engaging local communities, and ensuring that its policies result in significant enhancements to climate resilience.

Implementing this plan requires a substantial investment -- estimated at $230 billion over the next 20 years -- highlighting the need for concerted efforts from both international and domestic partners. While public entities are the primary funders of adaptation projects, there is a critical need to attract more private investment.

The perception of a lack of bankable adaptation projects may be misleading; the real challenge is the scarcity of projects that meet the risk and return criteria and are large enough to attract private investors.

The UNDP is ready to fully support the government of Bangladesh in these efforts by providing technical assistance and leveraging our partners.

BANGLADESH AS A MODEL OF CLIMATE ADAPTATION

Bangladesh's dedication to climate adaptation transcends national borders. The country is eager to share its experiences and the valuable lessons learned on its journey towards resilience. Platforms like the NAP Expo provide a unique opportunity for mutual learning, allowing countries to both share and gain insights as they advance their own NAPs.

Through this exchange, Bangladesh aims to inspire and assist other nations, especially those within its region, to develop robust and resilient strategies to combat the diverse challenges posed by climate change, including in both rural and urban settings.

CONCLUSION

As Dhaka welcomes stakeholders from across the globe to the NAP Expo 2024, Bangladesh invites the global community to witness first-hand the strides it has made in climate adaptation.

This event serves as a call to action for all countries to not only draft, but actively implement their NAPs. With strong partnerships and commitment, we can collectively advance towards a resilient and sustainable future, ensuring that we leave no one behind.

Dr Farhina Ahmed is secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Stefan Liller is the UNDP resident representative in Bangladesh.