RFL starts sanitary fittings export to UK

Pran-RFL, one of the leading business conglomerates in Bangladesh, has started exporting PVC sanitary fittings to the United Kingdom.

The first consignment was sent from the factory of RFL Fittings, located at the Habiganj Industrial Park on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Debashish Sarkar, head of marketing of RFL Fittings, said the company's entry to the European market began with the export.

"We have shipped 20 tonnes of fittings in our first consignment. We will export more items in the next few months."

RFL Fittings is expected export fittings to Oman soon.

Jahangir Alam, executive director of RFL Plastics Ltd, said, "Bangladesh's reliance on the import of pipes and fittings is a thing of the past as almost all products are made by local firms, and RFL is leading the sector."

Currently, RFL pipe and fittings are exported to countries such as India, Nepal, Brunei, Samoa, and Ghana, the press release added.