Retailers, brands flock to Uttara

The consumer market in Uttara, a planned suburb in Dhaka city, has witnessed steady growth over the years, prompting many retailers and brands to expand their operations in the area.

Besides, the increasing number of people living or working in Uttara and their rising living standards means the market has significant potential to grow further.

For example, the rising standard of living in such upscale neighbourhoods is driving the demand for various amenities required for a higher quality of life.

"Our decision to establish an outlet in Uttara was driven by a meticulous analysis of consumer demand and market potential," said Syed Redwanur Rahman, assistant general manager for marketing at BRAC-Aarong.

"Uttara, with its burgeoning population and thriving economic activity, presented a lucrative opportunity for Aarong to extend its reach and cater to a diverse clientele," he added.

The current consumer demand at Aarong's Uttara outlet, which opened in 2011, is robust and has been exhibiting a notable upward trend.

Shwapno, one of the largest supermarket chains in the country, is another company that has recognised the potential in Uttara.

Having made its debut in Uttara in 2013, Shwapno now boasts 18 outlets in the area.

"Uttara has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, and business is growing rapidly," said Sabbir Hasan Nasir, managing director of Shwapno.

This is because Uttara is home to freelancers, corporate executives, senior officials of garment companies, foreign workers and private practitioners from various sectors. Many connected to the garment industry also have offices in Uttara, he added.

The expansion of retail outlets is not limited to necessities as numerous brands marketing luxury products have set up shop as well.

Hatil, one of the country's leading furniture brands, opened its first outlet in Uttara in 1990 and now has two outlets in the area.

Selim H Rahman, chairman of Hatil, noted that their outlets in Mirpur register the most sales while those in Uttara generate the second highest.

He informed that Hatil's annual sales amount to about Tk 400 crore, with Uttara contributing Tk 25 crore.

Fair Technology Limited, the exclusive local distributor of Hyundai Motor Company, set up a showroom for the South Korean automotive brand in Uttara in 2023.

"A significant portion of our Hyundai cars are sold in the Uttara showroom," said Razibur Rahman, showroom in-charge of Fair Technology in Uttara.

He also said their sales in Uttara are constantly rising, which is a positive indication.

Meanwhile, as part of plans for its expansion, Star Cineplex is set to begin construction of a new branch in Uttara.

It is expected to be opened this year, said Mesbah Uddin, head of media at Star Cineplex.

When it comes to eateries, there are around 600 restaurants in Uttara.

Domino's Pizza Bangladesh began its Uttara operations in 2019, marking its second outlet in the country. Jonaed Ahamed Rahat, assistant manager for marketing at Domino's Pizza Bangladesh, said the growing infrastructure and amenities in Uttara make it a desirable location.

"So, the growing demand of its residents is driving the potential of businesses such as quick-service restaurants," he added.

Majedul Mirza, assistant manager of the Kabab Factory, which began its journey in Uttara 2010, recalled that around 900 customers would visit daily at the time.

But now, customers have more options to choose from as there are more than 600 local restaurants. "As a result, just 200 customers visit each day now," he said.

On the other hand, Kamrul Islam Liton, assistant manager of Cafe Rio's Uttara branch, said they initially served 300 customers daily after beginning operations in the area in 2018.

Now, the buffet restaurant serves more than 500 customers each day, with about 40 percent of them being foreigners, he added.

Premium Sweets, a popular sweets brand, also opened an outlet in Uttara in 2014.

"The customer base in Uttara has grown by 4 to 5 percent in the last decade," said Mahbubur Rahman Bakul, country director of Premium Sweets Bangladesh.

Premium Sweets has 13 outlets in Dhaka, but its "Signature Lunch" is only available at four outlets, including the one in Uttara, he added.

In terms of consumer goods, demand for Unilever's products in Uttara has seen a notable rise since 2020, according to the company.

Uttara accounts for approximately 10 percent of Dhaka's total fast-moving consumer goods consumption. With a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6 percent, Uttara is outpacing the broader Dhaka Metro market area, said SM Faysal, manager for public relations and projects at Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.