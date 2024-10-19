Business
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:00 PM

Renata launches medicine for hyperprolactinemia and Parkinson’s disease in Australia 

The drug is manufactured at Renata's factory in Mirpur 
Renata PLC, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in Bangladesh, has launched a generic version of Cabergoline 0.5 mg, a medicine used for the treatment of hyperprolactinemia and Parkinson's disease, in Australia.

The first shipment has already reached Australia, the company said in a press release. 

The product, marketed under the brand name of Dostamine, will be distributed and commercialised in Australia through Renata's partner, Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia Pty Ltd.

Cabergoline 0.5 mg is manufactured at Renata's factory in Mirpur, which is approved by both the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

In addition to its recent approval in Australia, Renata PLC has secured regulatory approvals for Cabergoline in the UK and the European Union.

Globally, the market for Cabergoline is substantial, with demand increasing due to its efficacy in treating hyperprolactinemia and Parkinson's disease, according to the press release. 

In Bangladesh, Cabergoline is marketed under the local brand name of Cabolin.

"This milestone reflects Renata's commitment to expanding its product offerings in the Australia and New Zealand markets and highlights our expertise in developing and delivering low-dose, high-potency complex products," said Renata.

Renata
