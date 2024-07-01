Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 1, 2024 05:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 05:14 PM

Business

Remittance jumps 15.59% in June

It hit $2.54 in June this year, up from $2.19 billion in the same month last year
remittances received in last 6 months

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh rose 15.59 percent year-on-year to $2.54 billion in June, the last month of the just concluded 2023-24 fiscal year, as the migrant workers sent more money home on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

The remittance receipts were $2.19 billion in the same period of last year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

In 2023-24 fiscal year, Bangladesh received $23.91 billion as remittance, up by 10.66 percent year-on-year, BB data showed.

push notification