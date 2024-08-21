REHAB wants cancellation of Detailed Area Plan for 2022-2035
The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has urged the interim government to cancel the discriminatory and faulty Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for 2022-2035.
The realtors' association rather recommended approving building designs following the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2008 and Master Plan of DAP 2010.
The association made the demands at a press conference at Cirdap auditorium in Dhaka today.
"The discriminatory and faulty DAP 2022-2035 was released two years ago. Our developers could not take new projects after the release of the DAP," said Md Wahiduzzaman, president of REHAB.
