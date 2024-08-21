REHAB wants cancellation of Detailed Area Plan for 2022-2035

The association recommended approving building designs following the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2008 and Master Plan of DAP 2010

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has urged the interim government to cancel the discriminatory and faulty Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for 2022-2035.

The realtors' association rather recommended approving building designs following the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2008 and Master Plan of DAP 2010.

The association made the demands at a press conference at Cirdap auditorium in Dhaka today.

"The discriminatory and faulty DAP 2022-2035 was released two years ago. Our developers could not take new projects after the release of the DAP," said Md Wahiduzzaman, president of REHAB.