Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 02:49 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 03:28 PM

Most Viewed

Business

REHAB wants cancellation of Detailed Area Plan for 2022-2035

The association recommended approving building designs following the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2008 and Master Plan of DAP 2010
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 02:49 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 03:28 PM

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has urged the interim government to cancel the discriminatory and faulty Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for 2022-2035.

The realtors' association rather recommended approving building designs following the Dhaka Metropolitan Building Construction Rules-2008 and Master Plan of DAP 2010.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The association made the demands at a press conference at Cirdap auditorium in Dhaka today.

"The discriminatory and faulty DAP 2022-2035 was released two years ago. Our developers could not take new projects after the release of the DAP," said Md Wahiduzzaman, president of REHAB.

Related topic:
Detailed Area Planrehab
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Demand for flats remains stable

1y ago
Noble sent to rehab

Noble sent to rehab

8m ago

Housing Traders Oikya Parishad wins REHAB polls for 2024-26

5m ago

DAP: The high stakes of high-rise buildings

1y ago

Fizz's return on track

7y ago
ইসলামী ব্যাংক, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের বোর্ড ভেঙে দিচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

গভর্নর বলেন, ইসলামী ব্যাংকের জন্য নতুন পরিচালনা পর্ষদ গঠন করবে কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

ফ্যাসিবাদ ও তার প্রতিপক্ষ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification