Star Business Report 
Sat Nov 2, 2024 02:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 2, 2024 03:03 PM

Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh's Q3 profit drops 9%

Its cash flow declined sharply in the first nine months of 2024 
Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC's profit fell as its cash flow decreased significantly in the July-September quarter of this year.

The leading multinational fast-moving consumer goods company reported a profit of Tk 20.37 crore in Q3, down over 9 percent year-on-year. 

This decline resulted in earnings per share of Tk 43.13, compared to Tk 47.53 in the same quarter of 2023, as per the company's unaudited financial statements.

The company's profit in the first nine months to September was Tk 49.77 crore.

Reckitt's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) dropped to Tk 60.66 in the January-September period of 2024, from Tk 195.6 in the same period last year, signifying liquidity challenges amid a profit dip.

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে