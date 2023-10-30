Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh)'s profits rise 19% in Q3

The company made Tk 22 crore profit in Jul-Sep period

Profits of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC, whose brands include Dettol, Mortein and Harpic, rose in the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher sales and lower raw materials costs.

The multinational company's profits grew 19 percent year-on-year to Tk 22 crore in the July-September period of the year.

Subsequently, its earnings per share stood at Tk 47.53 at the end of the quarter.

Its sales amounted to Tk 137 crore in the quarter whereas it was Tk 125 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Cost of sales or costs of raw materials in the period fell to Tk 69 crore whereas it was Tk 75 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to its financial statements.

In the January-September period of the year, the listed multinational hygiene product manufacturer saw a profit of Tk 52 crore while its sales amounted to Tk 405 crore.

Stocks of the company were traded at Tk 4,760 at the DSE today.