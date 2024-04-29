Rationalise tariff to protect local industry

Entrepreneurs demand

Entrepreneurs yesterday emphasised the need to follow Bangladesh's tariff policy when imposing duties on imported goods.

They raised the issue at a seminar, titled "Role of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission in protecting interests of local industries".

The event was organised by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the World Trade Centre in the port city.

Omar Hazzaz, president of the CCCI, chaired the event while Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, chairman of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, spoke as chief guest.

Shish Haider Chowdhury, a member of the commission, presented a paper while Customs Commissioner Faizur Rahman spoke as special guest.

Speakers also highlighted the need to protect local industries and also requested the commission to rationalise tariffs so that local industries can do better.