Pran takes part in SIAL fair in Paris to boost exports

Pran, a leading food processor in Bangladesh, is participating in the SIAL Paris to boost its exports to Europe and North America.

The five-day fair of food processors began at the Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris on October 19.

This year, about 7,500 exhibitors from 130 countries are participating in the fair, said a press release.

Pran Group is showcasing a variety of products such as juice and drinks, confectionery, snacks, biscuit and bakery, culinary, spice and frozen food in its stall, the company said.

In the fair, Pran is also exhibiting 20 new products, including new variants of noodles, biscuits, chocolates and juices.

Mizanur Rahman, executive director of Pran Export Limited, said their objective is to boost their export basket by searching new buyers and new markets.

"This year, we are particularly focusing on expanding exports to North America and Europe."

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group, said Pran Group currently exports its products to 145 countries worldwide.

"But we aim to reach every corner of the globe. SIAL fair offers a significant platform for achieving this goal."

"Additionally, we hope to increase the presence of Pran products in well-known chain stores across Europe and America," Kamal added.