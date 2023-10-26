Petter-Børre Furberg, new Grameenphone chairman

Appointment came into effect on October 1 this year

Petter-Børre Furberg has been appointed as chairman of Grameenphone with effect from October 1 this year.

With a career of over two decades in the telecommunications industry, Petter-Børre Furberg brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Grameenphone Board, the top telecom operator in Bangladesh said in a statement.

He is currently the head of Telenor Asia and a member of the Telenor Group executive leadership team.

Since joining Telenor in 1998, he has held several senior management positions in the group, including the head of Telenor Nordics, cluster head for Emerging Asia and part of Telenor's Group Executive Management team.

He has also held leadership roles in the Group's business operations in the Nordics and Asia.

He was chief executive officer in Telenor Norway, Telenor Myanmar, Grameenphone Bangladesh, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer in dtac Thailand.

He holds a degree in economics and business administration from the Norwegian School of Economics.

He is also a Certified European Financial Analyst.