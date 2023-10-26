Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:19 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Petter-Børre Furberg, new Grameenphone chairman

Appointment came into effect on October 1 this year
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:58 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:19 PM
Petter-Børre Furberg, new Grameenphone chairman

Petter-Børre Furberg has been appointed as chairman of Grameenphone with effect from October 1 this year.

With a career of over two decades in the telecommunications industry, Petter-Børre Furberg brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Grameenphone Board, the top telecom operator in Bangladesh said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He is currently the head of Telenor Asia and a member of the Telenor Group executive leadership team.

Since joining Telenor in 1998, he has held several senior management positions in the group, including the head of Telenor Nordics, cluster head for Emerging Asia and part of Telenor's Group Executive Management team.

He has also held leadership roles in the Group's business operations in the Nordics and Asia.

He was chief executive officer in Telenor Norway, Telenor Myanmar, Grameenphone Bangladesh, chief financial officer and chief marketing officer in dtac Thailand.

He holds a degree in economics and business administration from the Norwegian School of Economics.

He is also a Certified European Financial Analyst.

Related topic:
GrameenphoneGPPetter-Børre FurbergGrameenphone chairman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Grameenphone’s SIM sales ban sends wrong message to the world

Ekhoni Shomoy: Habib and Grameenphone’s ode to a progressive Bangladesh

GP stops recharge below Tk 20

toll free calls from Bangladesh to Turkey, Syria

Grameenphone lifts toll on calls from Bangladesh to Turkey, Syria

Grameenphone users face network outage

Grameenphone users face network outage

|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে