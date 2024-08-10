Business
People face cash crunch as most ATMs run dry

Cash-carrier security agencies refrained from carrying cash amid fears of looting
People are facing a cash crisis, as most of the open ATM (automated teller machine) booths have no cash while many banks kept the booths closed amid fears of looting.

Security concerns gripped the country since August 6 when police officials went for a work abstention, citing fears for their own safety amid reports of deadly attacks on policemen the previous night.

Looting of state houses, offices along with shops began when Sheikh Hasina fled the country after resigning from the post of prime minister on August 5 amid countrywide student protests.

Bankers said some ATMs are out of cash, as the security agencies that carry cash have decided not to provide services in the current situation.

On August 7, the central bank asked banks not to allow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 1 lakh on August 8 amid the ongoing situation.

The BB also asked banks, if possible, to stop money feeding to the branches amid weak security because of the absence of police on the streets.

ATM booths, Cash crunch
