In our subcontinent, outsmarting colleagues often translates to indulging in a bit of 'friendly' gossip, perfecting the art of boss buttering, seeking shortcuts to success, dabbling in office politics, and adopting a refined English accent for a select few.

Throughout my career, I have met many who seemed more invested in these "extracurricular" activities than honing their professional talents. While this behaviour may have served its purpose in the past, it is certainly not the recipe for success in the future.

In the competitive business world, outsmarting your colleagues can be a strategic necessity and a motivating force. As an executive, your ability to navigate the complexities of corporate dynamics and outmaneuver your peers can significantly impact your career trajectory. However, the goal should be to keep your efforts within the ethical framework, fostering a culture of excellence rather than animosity.

Start by mastering the art of strategic thinking. Like a grandmaster in chess, think several moves ahead, anticipate the actions of others and plan your strategies accordingly. Understand the long-term implications of your decisions and their effects on your colleagues and the organisation.

During my CEO tenure, I would begin preparations for next year's first quarter and the current year's third quarter. This proactive approach ensured a strong start for five consecutive years.

Continuously analyse the business environment and adapt your strategies to stay ahead. Use data analytics and market research to make informed decisions your colleagues might overlook. For example, a colleague once confronted his boss over his year-end ratings, citing his qualifications and hard work. The boss tasked him with finding the market price of a competing product.

The colleague quickly returned with prices, but the competitor noted a price change due to currency devaluation and recommended reviewing their pricing. This demonstrated the importance of deeper market analysis.

Cultivate strong relationships with key stakeholders, including mentors, industry leaders, and influential colleagues, both within and outside your organisation. These connections can provide valuable insights and open doors to new opportunities. Position yourself as a valuable resource by helping others connect with people in your network, fostering reciprocity and enhancing your reputation. Personal branding is crucial.

Stay ahead by continually upgrading your skills through lifelong learning, including formal education, online courses, and industry seminars. Never stop seeking knowledge to stay competitive and innovative. Investing in soft skills like communication, leadership, and emotional intelligence will set you apart and enable you to lead confidently and empathetically.

Champion innovation by being the first to embrace new technologies and processes. Encourage your team to think creatively and challenge the status quo. Lead by example and inspire your colleagues, positioning yourself as a visionary they are eager to support.

Master the subtle art of office politics by understanding the power dynamics within your organisation. Identify key decision-makers and map out how influence flows through the hierarchy. Instead of overt manipulation, use subtle influence by offering help and advice, building strategic alliances, and positioning yourself as a team player genuinely committed to the organisation's success. This approach will earn you respect and leverage without the need for underhanded tactics.

Most importantly, consistently deliver exceptional results to build your reputation as a reliable and effective leader. Performance is key, but don't be afraid to take calculated risks. Bold moves can often catapult you ahead of your colleagues and set you apart as a visionary in your field.

Outsmarting your colleagues in the corporate world is about being strategic and ethical and continuously improving yourself. It is about positioning yourself as a leader who excels, inspires, and uplifts others.

By mastering these principles, you can navigate the complexities of executive life and achieve unparalleled success. Understand that true leadership is not about degrading others but elevating everyone towards collective success.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.