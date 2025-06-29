Operations at Ctg port disrupted as NBR officials' strike continues for second day

Export activities at Dhaka airport also disrupted

The complete shutdown enforced by revenue officials entered its second day today, disrupting activities at the Chittagong port, the country's main trade gateway, the Chattogram Custom House and Dhaka airport.

Import and export activities remained suspended as customs and tax officials under the banner of NBR Reform Unity Council continued to abstain from work, halting key procedures such as assessment, examination, and clearance.

Export activities at Dhaka airport were disrupted too, said Mohammed Abul Hossain, a fresh vegetables and fruits exporter.

Almost 100 tonnes of fresh produce could not be exported today because of work abstention by customs officials, he said

Transport of import and export laden containers between the port and 19 private inland container depots (ICDs), as well as cargo and container delivery from the port yards, remained suspended due to the failure to get required approvals and clearance from customs officials.

Delivery of import goods from the private ICDs also came to a halt.

Several vessels postponed scheduled departures from the port after failing to receive export laden containers from the depots.

The Singapore-bound vessel Hong Da Xin deferred its scheduled departure this morning as 636 TEUs of export containers could not be sent to the port from different ICDs.

Many incoming vessels are yet to obtain registration numbers from the customs required for container handling. They would not be able to get a berth if the work stoppage by NBR officials continues. This would prolong the waiting time of vessels, port users feared.

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Secretary General Md Ruhul Amin Sikder said no import and export laden containers could be transported between the private ICDs and the port since 6 am on Saturday.

He said they could transport empty containers between the port and ICDs since no customs approval was required for the operation.

Business leaders warned that the prolonged disruption could result in financial losses and tarnish the country's image among foreign buyers.

"This shutdown is sending the wrong message to our international clients. They will think Bangladesh is not a stable place to do business," said a garment exporter, who requested anonymity.

Industry insiders said the consequences could be dire if the deadlock drags on.

"Foreign buyers operate on strict timelines. Missing shipment deadlines erodes their confidence in Bangladeshi suppliers," said Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans.

"What's worse, exporters may have to bear demurrage charges for delays they didn't cause," he added.

Chattogram Port, which handles around 5,000 import and export consignments daily, has seen no such movement since yesterday, choking the flow of goods at the busiest maritime hub in the country.

Business leaders expressed frustration over the lack of progress in resolving the dispute and urged the government and customs officials to return to the negotiation table.

"The ongoing standoff is not only hurting exporters and importers, but also affecting the broader economy," said a trader